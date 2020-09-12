Search Underway After 73-Year-Old Homeless Woman Attacked in Core-Columbia

Authorities in San Diego are searching for a man believed to be responsible for the brutal assault of an elderly homeless woman in the Core-Columbia neighborhood overnight.

The San Diego Police Department said it received a call shortly after 10 p.m. Friday of an assault near the intersection of 4th Avenue and B Street. There, officers saw a 73-year-old woman with “significant trauma” on her upper body.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital and received emergency surgery. Police said that although they will not be releasing the woman’s name, they determined she is a homeless woman who requires a walker.

Due to the severity of her injuries, SDPD’s Homicide Unit was called to investigate.

Police said a man was seen in some sort of confrontation with the woman prior to her assault. The suspected assailant is described as a man in his 40s who stands at about 6 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds who was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. He was last seen on 400 C Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.