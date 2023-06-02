Search for Gunman Underway Following Deadly Shooting in Barrio Logan: SDPD

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in his chest Friday morning in Barrio Logan, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The shooting was reported sometime before 6 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Logan Avenue. There, a man believed to be in his 50s was shot and later died at a hospital. SDPD described the victim as an unsheltered individual.

According to police, the gunman was involved in an altercation with the victim just before the shooting. The assailant ran away on foot.

A description of the gunman was not immediately clear. The victim's identity has not been revealed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.