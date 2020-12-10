Navy

Navy Searches for USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Possibly Overboard

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crew aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt launched a search and rescue mission after a sailor possibly went overboard off the coast of Southern California on Thursday, the U.S. Navy confirmed.

The mission, which Navy Cmdr. Sean Robertson said stretched into Friday, was initiated after a lookout reportedly spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, according to the U.S. Navy Third Fleet. Ship command later realized one sailor was missing during a command-wide roll call.

The ship deployed a boat and three search and rescue helicopters to help search for the person.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS Russell (DDG 59), and USS Howard (DDG 83), and USS Charleston (LCS 18) also responded, the Third Fleet said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

