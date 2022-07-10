Sea Lions Chase Away Beachgoers at La Jolla Cove

A new video of sea lions chasing people off their turf at La Jolla Cove is going viral.

The TikTok video is drawing out a lot of laughs and funny comments -- but it's also raising concerns over how close humans get to seals and sea lions.

NBC 7's Ramon Galindo spoke with the young woman who filmed the viral video.

"I started recording because it was really funny to watch for me because to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions," described Charlianne Yeyna. She was visiting La Jolla Friday when she noticed folks were getting too close to the sea lions.

"The sea lions were sleeping and were just massive on the beach and I was just watching them and this woman got really close to them, like 4 feet away, and was trying to take a photo of it up close, and it just woke up and started chasing everybody," Yeyna said.

The viral video shows two blubbery lions scooting a crowd off one side of the shore, then diving back into the ocean, away from the humans.

Yeyna mentioned that she was concerned for the tourists' safety. She saw many signs posted warning visitors to give seals and sea lions their space because they are living animals.

Many folks at the beach Sunday said they had seen the video.

Kellen Clark and his friends spent Sunday morning snorkeling and enjoyed having the wildlife nearby. They said the video is a good example of why people should respect the space of the sea lions.

"I think this is their natural habitat. If anything, it’s the people who are getting too close," Clark said.

Yeyna said most people on the beach were being respectful and she hopes her video will be a learning experience for visitors.

"I'm glad that it went viral to raise awareness of how dangerous that they can be.

Like, they are still wild animals and you need to give them their space. They're also protected. So I think that this shows that they are not to be messed with," Yeyna summed up.

That's sound advice as people and other animals share the precious shoreline we call home.