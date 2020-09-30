SDUSD to Start Bringing Back Small Groups of Students for In-Person Learning on Oct. 13

The San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) announced Wednesday that it will start bringing back small groups of students for in-person learning as the district starts its initial phase of reopening.

Next week, teachers will recommend which elementary school students are most in need to return to in-person learning at school. The families will begin receiving requests to participate in scheduled sessions at their elementary school, with the first small groups returning on October 13, the school district said in a letter sent out to parents.

No additional action is required by students or parents at this time as they will be contacted directly by their school if their student is needed for in-person learning.

"From the start of the COVID-19 crisis, San Diego schools have put the health and safety of our students and staff first. We continue to receive guidance from some of the leading scientific experts and medical researchers from the University of California in San Diego (UCSD). Their guidance on August 10 recommended we reopen schools slowly and in phases to avoid being forced to quickly close again," the letter obtained by NBC 7 said.

Based on the school district's back-to-school status the district is now in a reopening phase. This will require a small number of students and staff per room, meaning a less than 20% capacity. The school days will be reduced to half days to avoid groups eating at schools or have students eat outdoors but six feet apart.

The district also released a back to school guide so parents can see the precautions the district is taking during the pandemic.