County Opens 4 Exclusive Testing Sites for School Staff, Increases Testing for Students

San Diego County is opening up exclusive coronavirus testing sites just for school personnel and making testing for youth more available as more schools open for in-person instruction, officials announced Wednesday.

Exclusive testing sites for staff will open on Thursday in Chula Vista and San Diego and on Friday in Del Mar. A fourth in El Cajon will open next Monday.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

The four locations will offer no-appointment necessary walk-up testing and testing by appointment. The exact locations have not yet been released but the county encourages personnel to contact their school or district for more information.

Meanwhile, the county also expanded testing services for kids beyond local hospitals. Kids in grades K-12 can now get tested at Rady Children's Hospital, Kaiser Permanente sites and all county of San Diego testing locations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a report that said the majority of infections among school-age children, 63%, were among children over 11 years old. Overall, the disease does not affect youth as frequently or devastatingly as it affects older adults.

Parental consent will be required for children under the age of 12. Parents should call 211 or go to 211SanDiego.org to set up an appointment.

Officials said county testing sites will grow from 29 to 41 over the next two weeks in order to expand testing to about 30,000 tests per week.

Coronavirus tests are free for all San Diego County residents, whether or not you have insurance. Visit 211sandiego.org or call 211 for more information, or click here to see a map of all current county testing sites.