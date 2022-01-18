SDSU's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Deadline is Here

The deadline has approached for San Diego State University student-athletes and on-campus students to get their COVID-19 booster shots in order to attend in-person instruction.

In an email sent last month to the campus, the university announced the aforementioned students would be required to have their booster vaccine by Tuesday. Those who wish not to get it but would still like to go to class would be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing instead.



The mandate comes in compliance with the California State University vaccination requirement that was announced July 2021. In it, the requirement states students, faculty and staff are required to have a COVID-19 vaccination on file with the university or an approved exemption based on medical needs or religious beliefs in order to access campus facilities.

Spring semester 2022 will begin Wednesday with classes online it was announced earlier this month.

"The temporary start in the virtual space will allow the January case spike to subside, and also provide a window for those who recently received their COVID-19 booster an additional two-week period for it to take full effect," SDSU President Adela de la Torre said in an email to students.

In-person instruction is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7.