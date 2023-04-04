Aztecs Return to San Diego After Disappointing NCAA Finals Loss

After a remarkable season that led the Aztecs to the NCAA finals, the San Diego State men's basketball team returned to San Diego Wednesday afternoon following a heartbreaking loss to the UConn Huskies.

The team's chartered Allegiant Air plane touched down at San Diego International Airport shortly after 2:45 p.m., where a quartet of buses was waiting to shuttle them back to campus, a large welcome was planned for the returning sports heroes.

The buses began making their way to SDSU a little before 3:30 p.m. with a full complement of police escorts. Players, band members and staff were expected to all be hitching a ride on the caravan. After taking Interstate 5, the buses were greeted by a wide-open Interstate 8, patrol officers having held traffic for the buses.

Once they stepped off the bus, they were greeted by a loud and large hometown crowd, with some players and Coach Brian Dutcher expected to address the crowd from an awaiting podium.

Herds of fans approached players — many of them donning cowboy hats — and Coach Dutcher, asking them to sign basketballs, newspapers, T-shirts, hats, signs and more. Fans were seen smiling for photos with players.

San Diego State lost the national championship game to Connecticut 76-59 at NRG Stadium on Tuesday, a disappointing end to a remarkable season. Read more about the game here: