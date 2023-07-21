San Diego Central Jail

SDSO reports death of 53-year-old man in Central Jail

A cause of death has not been released

By City News Service

A man who was in custody at the San Diego Central Jail since May 2 died, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Timothy Aaron Carlton, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell by deputies, and jail medical staff provided medical aid, including CPR, Naloxone and an automated external defibrillator until relieved by the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department, according to SDCSD Homicide Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

Carlton was declared dead around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the lieutenant said.

San Diego News

"We extend our sympathies to the Carlton family and those affected by his death," the department said in a news release. "A sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one."

On May 2, Carlton was arrested by the El Cajon Police Department for an outstanding felony warrant, giving false ID to the police, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges, Jarjura said. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Carlton lived in El Cajon at the time of his arrest.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of Carlton's death. The sheriff's Homicide Unit will conduct an investigation.

The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

