San Diego County Jail

SDSO Releases Hundreds of Inmates to Comply With State Order

Gore said only three COVID-19 cases have been reported in county inmates, two of which have been released. The third remains in custody

By City News Service

A jail cell
Getty Images

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was expected to release approximately 400 inmates without bail by Thursday in order to comply with a state order to reduce prison populations in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly 1,200 inmates incarcerated for nonviolent misdemeanors or with fewer than 60 days remaining on their sentences have been released early from county facilities, reducing the county inmate population from 5,600 to roughly 4,400.

The new "Zero Bail" emergency order, adopted by the Judicial Council of California last week, stipulates that by 5 p.m. Wednesday, all inmates not charged with a serious or violent offense had to be released or be in the process of being released with no bail.

Local

San Diego County Apr 14

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 63 Total Deaths, Nearly 2,100 Have Tested Positive

101 ash street 2 hours ago

New Cracks Emerge On City Purchase of Former Sempra Building at 101 Ash Street

Gore said Wednesday that he had 500 inmates fitting that description.

One caveat to the order is that if the prosecuting attorney seeks to increase an inmate's bail amount, they will remain incarcerated. Gore said this applied to around 100 inmates.

The sheriff expressed concerns with the sweeping scale of the order, claiming his facilities have done a "responsible job" reducing jail populations and preventing the spread of the virus. Some of his office's measures include "enhanced screenings" at county facilities and placing a temporary ban on visitors and contractors at the same facilities.

Gore said only three cases have been reported in county inmates, two of which have been released. The third inmate to contract the virus remains in custody.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego County JailSan Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentSDSOjailinmates
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us