SDPD sergeant shot in head during 4S Ranch shootout returns to San Diego

The San Diego Police sergeant who was shot in the head during a shootout in 4S Ranch in December returned to San Diego on Tuesday to continue his outpatient treatment.

Sgt. Anthony Elliot had been transferred out-of-state last month for specialized treatment.

Police said his journey has been "nothing short of remarkable."

Sgt. Elliott was shot in the head last month while responding to a call about a stolen car. The suspect was also shot but died at the hospital.