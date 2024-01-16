San Diego police

SDPD sergeant shot in head during 4S Ranch shootout returns to San Diego

By Audra Stafford

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Diego Police sergeant who was shot in the head during a shootout in 4S Ranch in December returned to San Diego on Tuesday to continue his outpatient treatment.

Sgt. Anthony Elliot had been transferred out-of-state last month for specialized treatment.

Police said his journey has been "nothing short of remarkable."

Sgt. Elliott was shot in the head last month while responding to a call about a stolen car. The suspect was also shot but died at the hospital.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Following the journey of Sgt. Anthony Elliot

Crime and Courts Dec 9, 2023

Former SWAT officer reacts to shooting of SDPD sergeant in 4S Ranch

Dec 21, 2023

San Diego police Sgt shot in 4S Ranch to be treated out of state

4S Ranch Dec 18, 2023

San Diego police release video of 4S Ranch shooting as Sgt recovers from gunshot to head

This article tagged under:

San Diego policeSDPD4S Ranch
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us