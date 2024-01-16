SDPD sergeant shot in head during 4S Ranch shootout returns to San Diego

The San Diego Police sergeant who was shot in the head during a shootout in 4S Ranch in December returned to San Diego on Tuesday to continue his outpatient treatment.
Sgt. Anthony Elliot had been transferred out-of-state last month for specialized treatment.
Police said his journey has been "nothing short of remarkable."
Sgt. Elliott was shot in the head last month while responding to a call about a stolen car. The suspect was also shot but died at the hospital.
