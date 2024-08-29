Ocean Beach

SDPD says they arrested suspect who murdered Ocean Beach man with one punch

Investigators think the suspect committed a similar offense on a man riding an MTS bus in the Midway district

By Eric S. Page

Yellow caution tape with two San Diego Police Department vehicles in the back.
NBC 7

Sean Glenn was standing on the sidewalk of OB's main drag last spring when another man walked up and punched him, knocking him out, according to San Diego police.

Tragically, Glenn, 35, never woke up.

Although he was hospitalized the night of May 10, when the attack near the foot of Newport Avenue took place, Glenn held on until early August of last year, finally succumbing to his injuries.

Police immediately began investigating the attack, including looking at video of the assault and the suspect, who investigators said they eventually identified as 36-year-old Andrew Restrepo.

SDPD Detectives believe the attack on Glenn was not an isolated incident. In fact, they think Restrepo committed a similar offense on a man riding an MTS bus in the Midway district the same month that Glenn was assaulted.

Police said they caught up with Restrepo in the Gaslamp on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. on Fifth Avenue near the CVS on the corner of J Street, where they took him into custody for both allegedly committing the two violent acts.

Restreop is facing one count of murder, two counts of assault with force likely to result in great bodily injury, and various other related charges, according to prosecuotrs.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is being urged to contact the San Diego police's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Tips can also be called in anomymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

