SDPD is Proposing the Return of ‘Smart Streetlights.' Here's When Public Meetings on The Matter Will Be Held

With the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) considering the use of streetlight surveillance cameras, the public is invited to voice their opinions on the matter this week.

SDPD is proposing the use of surveillance cameras on streetlights as well as automated license plate readers in an effort to combat crime. Supporters of the controversial practice say the so-called “smart streetlights” keeps the public safe while opponents cite privacy concerns as reasons not to bring them back.

To gather the thoughts of residents and to present more information on the proposal, meetings will be held this week by the police department.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The sessions are scheduled as followed:

Monday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library, 3003 Coronado Ave.

Monday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Rancho Penasquitos Library, 13330 Salmon River Rd.

Tuesday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Education First Building, 3455 Kenyon St.

Tuesday, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Balboa Park Club, 2150 Pan American Road West

March 8, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., SDPD Mid-City Division station, 4310 Landis St.

March 8, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., City View Church, 8404 Phyllis Place

March 9, noon-3 p.m., Mira Mesa Library, 8405 New Salem St.

March 9, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Bridge Church, 3714 Teak St.

March 10, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St.

Public comments on the topics will be accepted through 5 p.m. March 10.

The technology was previously used in San Diego until 2020 following protests over government intrusiveness. The Smart Streetlights program – a $30.3 million effort – was approved in 2016 and resulted in more than 3,000 cameras and microphones installed in streetlights.