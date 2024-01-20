SDG&E power outage affects thousands in San Diego

Almost 4,000 SDG&E customers were without power on Saturday morning mostly in the San Diego neighborhoods of Paradise Hills, Skyline and Bay Terraces, according to SDG&E's website.

About 3,394 customers were without power in those communities. By 12:17 p.m., power had been restored to those households, according to the agency's website.

About 24 customers were also experiencing a power outage in the La Presa, Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego communities Saturday morning caused by a vehicle accident, according to SDG&E.

Estimated time of restoration for those communities is scheduled by 2 p.m., SDG&E said.

No other information was available.