Man Spotted Stealing from SDFD Engine as Crews Fight Building Fire in Ocean Beach

While firefighters were responding to a building fire in Ocean Beach Friday night, a man allegedly climbed into a fire truck and stole a bag of equipment, according to San Diego police.
The fire broke out at a single-story abandoned building near the intersection of Lotus and Bacon streets at around 9:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
About an hour after responding, San Diego police said in a tweet the fire had been put out. However, the focus of officers' had turned to a man seen climbing into one of SDFD's engines and stealing a bag of equipment.
Photos tweeted by the department give a clear look at the man seated in the engine's passenger seat.
SDPD said the man was wearing a white hat, black jacket, red under shirt and black pants, and was last seen riding away on a beach cruiser.
Anyone who sees or recognizes the man is asked to call SDPD at (619)531-2000.
