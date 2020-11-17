SDFD Rescues 4-Year-Old Whose Hand Got Caught in an Escalator

Firefighters came to the rescue of a 4-year-old girl who got one of her hands caught in an escalator at the Fashion Valley mall on Tuesday.
The accident outside a Bloomingdale's store at the Friars Road shopping center shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
After emergency personnel freed the child from the mechanized stairway, medics took her to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, according to SDFD.
