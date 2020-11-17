Fashion Valley Mall

SDFD Rescues 4-Year-Old Whose Hand Got Caught in an Escalator

By City News Service

Fashion Valley mall escalator accident.
SkyRanger 7

Firefighters came to the rescue of a 4-year-old girl who got one of her hands caught in an escalator at the Fashion Valley mall on Tuesday.

The accident outside a Bloomingdale's store at the Friars Road shopping center shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After emergency personnel freed the child from the mechanized stairway, medics took her to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, according to SDFD.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Fashion Valley MallEscalator Accident
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us