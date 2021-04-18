SD County Reopens Imperial Beach Shoreline for Recreation

San Diego County health officials announced Sunday the lifting of the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline.

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality said the order includes the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue.

"Recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use along the Imperial Beach shoreline following recent sewage impacts,'' said Todd Burton of the county agency's hazardous material division.

However, he said the ocean shoreline from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms the areas are also safe for water contact.