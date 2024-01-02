Scooter rider killed in crash with vehicle in Midway District

A scooter rider was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in the Midway District.
The accident took place at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Midway Drive, Sports Arena Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, SDPD said.
The man riding the scooter reportedly died at the scene.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service