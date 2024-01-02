scooters

Scooter rider killed in crash with vehicle in Midway District

By City News Service

NBC Washington

A scooter rider was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in the Midway District.

The accident took place at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Midway Drive, Sports Arena Boulevard and West Point Loma Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, SDPD said.

The man riding the scooter reportedly died at the scene.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

scooters
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us