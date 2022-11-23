Santa Ana Winds Will Make for Gusty Thanksgiving in San Diego County

Fire threats in San Diego County will increase on Thanksgiving as Santa Ana winds take aim for the region on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the coast that will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Impacted areas face northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

As far as inland regions go, winds 30 to 40 mph will make for breezy conditions as isolated gusts of up to 70 mph could pass through the foothills and mountain passes. These winds will pick up as the day progresses.

“That offshore wind will be developing into tomorrow,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast.

Santa Ana winds bring big gusts, dry weather and fire danger to San Diego County. Here's what causes them.

At this time, an area of high pressure resting over Utah is expected to bring these anticipated gusty conditions to our region. The Santa Ana winds will be paired with dry conditions.

“The fire threat tomorrow is also going to be elevated with this,” Parveen warned.

The county could be given some relief early next week as a storm is expected to take aim for San Diego on Monday and possibly into Tuesday.