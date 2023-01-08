San Ysidro PedWest Border Crossing Reopening Monday With Limited Hours

After years of long wait times to cross the border, the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian East facility will reopen Monday and people are hopeful they’ll soon get a break.

“It wouldn't be such a burden to cross back,” said Ivan Gomez, a San Diego resident. “I would more comfortably go down there and more often even.”

The Pedestrian West facility at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will reopen to foot traffic Monday, giving travelers one more option for crossing into the U.S.

“I think it'll shorten the time span on both lines and I think it will make it a shorter trip for people who work and come to school here in san Diego from over there,” said Gomez.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to the Smart Border Coalition, about 20,000 people cross through San Ysidro’s Ped East every day.

“It just is more inviting at the end of the day,” said Gustavo de La Puente. “You want more ports open, you know, easier crossing, less crossing time.”

De la Fuente, a board member with the coalition says Ped West use to see around 8,000 travelers every day when it was open. He expects the same will be the case now, taking a load off the Ped East facility.

“It really opens up a more practical way for many people to cross that border,” said De la Fuente.

But while practical for some, Ped West’s reopening is also inconvenient for others.

“I really believe that the impact is going to be negative because right now we have 100% of the traffic that goes back and forth on this boulevard,” said Irwin Palacios.

Palacios owns Maya’s Pizza and Tacos on San Ysidro Boulevard.

He says the closure of ped west has provided him with a larger flow of foot traffic. Now, that it's reopening he worries he’ll lose it and with that his business.

“I’m getting prepared,” said Palacios. “I’ve told my staff that I will probably have to start cutting hours if it starts dropping.”

Ped West will reopen with limited hours, operating from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ped West first opened to the public in July 2016 as part of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. It closed its doors to the public in April 2020 due to the pandemic.