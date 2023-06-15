San Diego's gray skies impacting solar power production, industry expert says

With just days until the official start of summer, overcast skies and cooler temperatures are still lingering.

On Wednesday, National Weather Service San Diego reported that all areas across Southern California, including San Diego, have had below average temperatures this month.

While you might not see the impacts from gray skies now, one solar energy expert says they could be just around the corner.

"I don’t think we’ve even seen the sun for a full day this whole year," Patrick Barrett told NBC 7 Wednesday.

The homeowner lives in Escondido and described the recent cloudy and cool weather as "abysmal." Anthony Hoang lives down the street and says typically by this time of the year he's used to seeing more sunshine.

"Yes, I pay a lot of taxes," Hoang said.

Both homeowners rely on solar-power energy, a utility that Mike Teresso of Baker Electric Home Energy says is being impacted by this abnormal weather.

"It’s simply because of the weather pattern this year," Teresso said.

”When I look at my production, which is 20% down, which is a pretty good average, others we look at could be 25%, maybe a little farther inland it might only be 18%, it’s gonna be down for everybody," Teresso said.

His company services around 24,000 homes across San Diego County.

"What we’re seeing right now is because they’re not banking as much when we get into summertime and the utility rates go up," Teresso said. "You’re going to see some higher and higher bills for that electric use they’re using in the summer that they were hoping to get credit for here in the winter.”

Meantime, Teresso says other parts of his business are also facing impacts as a result of the weather.

”People are not looking for repairs on HVAC systems because they just haven’t really been using it," Teresso said.

People like Barrett.

”Usually we’re not running it until we’re near 100," Barrett said.

While Escondido is nowhere near that just yet, Barrett is wondering why San Diego's weather just doesn't want to move on.

"Last year, yeah, very hot," Barrett said. "But this year for some reason it’s still like winter.”

While business might be a bit slower in some areas when it comes to HVAC, Teresso expects it to pick up in the coming months as temperatures continue to warm.