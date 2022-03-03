San Diego Zoo's New Wildlife Explorers Basecamp to Debut 4 Family-Friendly, Interactive Habitats

Beginning on March 11, the new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo will bring visitors closer to nature through interactive play with the goal of encouraging young explorers to learn about nature and develop empathy for wildlife.

With microscopes and touch screens, as well as animation and dynamic lighting exhibits in the new buildings, this new part of the zoo provides guests with distinct and engaging sensory stimuli.

The all-new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp was created on the former Children's Zoo site and is intended to appeal to a broader audience while keeping its position in the hearts of young explorers, according to the zoo. The common thread that runs through Basecamp's play and learning opportunities is fostering the planet's future stewards.

At the three-acre site, visitors can roam through four different habitat zones that include a rainforest, desert dune, wild woods and marsh meadows. Each exhibit includes animals belonging to their respective habitats.

