Scorching temps across California could prompt Flex Alert for San Diego: Cal-ISO

The California Independent System Operator (Cal-ISO) is warning people in San Diego and across the state about a possible Flex Alert this week as temperatures ramp up.

San Diego is expected to see highs in the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, but other parts of California could see triple digits or high temperatures well above seasonal averages. An increase in energy demand in other regions could trigger a statewide Flex Alert, according to the Cal-ISO.

A Flex Alert is a call to residents to voluntarily conserve electricity during the afternoon and evening. The Cal-ISO's energy demand forecast shows the biggest strain this week coming on Tuesday and Wednesday, with daily demand ramping up in the late morning and peaking at around 7 p.m.

The grid is heavily reliant on energy produced by natural gas, but gets a decent boost from solar energy produced during daytime hours, according to state data.

Our state's energy supply is expected to handle demand through this week's warm-up, but the Cal-ISO said it is closely monitoring the situation. Flex Alerts are typically issued at least a day in advance. More information can be found at www.FlexAlert.org.

A heat wave that scorched parts of the state last month — it mostly spared San Diego County — brought about similar concerns, but a representative from the state grid operator told NBC 7 that the energy supply has increased tenfold in recent years. More than 5,000 megawatts are available to be dispatched compared to just 500 three years ago, according to Cal-ISO storage sector manager Gabe Murtaugh.

”5,000 megawatts is about enough to provide power to roughly 10% of the load during our absolute most critical hours,” Murtaugh said. “So if you think about having an additional 10% of capacity, basically that you can use during those Flex Alert times, it allows you to better serve your load and hopefully call Flex Alerts less often."

San Diego Gas and Electric’s recent storage facilities are contributing to the 5,000 megawatts. The agency recently brought two new facilities online, one in Fallbrook— the smaller of the two — and the other in Imperial County. Collectively, the two generate 171 megawatts. According to SDG&E, that’s enough to power almost 130,000 homes for four hours. Plus, just one megawatt can power around 750 homes.