San Diego Weather: Spotty Spring Drizzle Continues Thursday (And What Comes Next)

The cloudy skies and spotty springtime drizzle continue for San Diego County Thursday but the “good stuff” – in terms of some real rain – is due early next week. Here’s what you can expect.

The shift in San Diego’s weather pattern from dry, warm spring days to clouds and cooler temperatures began Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning, drizzle had arrived.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the pattern would linger into Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies, cool temps and spotty drizzle or light showers in parts of San Diego County throughout the day.

“The clouds are hanging around,” she said.

At San Diego’s beaches Thursday, Parveen said there will be moderate rip currents with waves between 2 and 4 feet.

Parveen said there could be a little bit of early drizzle Friday morning but by the afternoon, the clouds will clear, giving way to some of that San Diego sunshine.

The weekend will be dry and sunny, but the temps won't be as hot as they were last weekend.

OK, but what about actual, measurable rain? Is that coming soon?

The National Weather Service in San Diego and Parveen said yes, there’s a chance for more significant rain on Monday, April 26.

The NWS tweeted that there’s a high chance the “good stuff” will hit our region Monday, with a 25 to 50% chance of at least 0.25 inches of rain for the coasts to the mountains. There could even be some snowfall in San Diego’s mountains above 6,000 feet.

NBC 7 will continue to track that system as we get closer to Monday.

San Diego County is currently facing a rain deficit after a dry winter and dry start to spring, so any measurable rainfall is good for the region.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explainers San Diego's yearly rainfall, the wettest months and why.