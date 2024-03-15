san diego weather

San Diego Weather: Snow closes four school districts as rain, snow chances continue Friday

By Sheena Parveen and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

An afternoon thunderstorm and scattered showers are possible on Friday due to a storm that has brought snow to the San Diego County mountains, causing some school districts to cancel classes.

An area of low pressure to our east will continue pushing moisture into our area, so more rain and snow chances will be in the forecast Friday, NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

On Thursday night, there were some lightning strikes reported in our region. The National Weather Service reported 6 lightning strikes.

This afternoon, the mountains will see some rain/snow showers, except snow levels will rise to around 5,500 feet. Areas like Mount Laguna may end up seeing 1 to 2 inches of snow, Parveen said.

Because of inclement weather and icy road conditions, schools in four San Diego County districts will be closed Friday and have a snow day, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The districts are:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District;
  • Julian Union High School District;
  • Spencer Valley School District and
  • Warner Unified School District.
Mount Laguna
Mount Laguna Lodge said they received an inch of snow on Thursday.

Deserts will have a chance for scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm. The Inland valleys will have a chance for showers or thunderstorms. The coast will have the lowest rain chance in the county, but we still cannot rule out a shower, Parveen said.

Weekend temperatures will be seasonable for the coast and inland valleys.

Next week we start with a warming trend, then cool back down the second half of the week.

Friday temperatures:

  • Coast: sun & clouds, small shower chance - mid to low 60s
  • Inland: chance PM shower - mid 60s
  • Mountains: chance rain/snow shower - mid 40s
  • Deserts: chance showers - mid 60s

