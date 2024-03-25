San Diego weather: Dryer Monday expected ahead of a rainy Easter weekend

Monday is expected to be much drier than the weekend but there is a chance for showers overnight, the National Weather Service said. The next storm system is expected to approach next weekend.

Clouds are expected to increase later in the afternoon and evening and there could be a few light showers lingering into early Tuesday, NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

There is a high surf advisory at the coast until noon for wave heights around 5 to 8 feet, lowering to 4 to 6 feet this afternoon.

Parveen says Tuesday afternoon through Friday is expected to be dry with pleasant temperatures. Our next storm system is expected to approach this weekend. So far, Parveen says Saturday is expected to be rainy with a chance of showers until East Sunday.

Monday temperatures: