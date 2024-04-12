San Diego weather: Cooler temperatures ahead of rainy weekend

San Diego is on track for a cooler end to the week as low-pressure swings over Southern California through the weekend bringing rain and high winds.

"Tomorrow morning does look pretty dry, and then we head to the afternoon, and here comes the showers. So you'll notice winds increasing and scattered showers around 4 p.m.," NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "By Sunday morning we'll be dry again and we'll have a slight chance for showers again Sunday afternoon."

Scattered showers will start around 4 p.m. over the coast and valleys before moving east over our mountains and possibly deserts. Rain amounts are still going to be light and should be around 0.10’’-0.25’’ with trace amounts in the lower deserts," NBC 7's Meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Peak wind gusts over the mountains and desert could be around 40-55 mph Saturday. Meantime, our coast and valleys will have gusty southerly winds that could peak up to 20 mph on Saturday.

Unsettled weather is on tap weekend. Winds will strengthen over the mountains and deserts Friday and Saturday. Periods of rain and mountain snow are expected as well. Precipitation will be most widespread Saturday afternoon and evening, with scattered showers Sunday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Jt6MOkSncv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 11, 2024

Next week we'll return to dry conditions and mild temperatures.

Friday temperatures: