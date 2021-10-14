San Diego Weather: After a Cool Week, a Mini Warm-Up Is on the Way

After a cool, autumn week in San Diego County, there’s a mini warm-up on the way for Friday and Saturday. Here’s what you can expect from our weather over the next couple of days.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said that despite a chilly start to Thursday, temperatures across the county will start to slowly warm up by the afternoon.

But the real changes start Friday when an offshore flow moves in across the region.

“We’re going to be a lot warmer tomorrow and Saturday,” Parveen explained. “This will be a short-lived warming trend though.”

The National Weather Service in San Diego said some weak Santa Anas and “dry heat” will also come with this weather pattern Friday and Saturday.

“These offshore winds will cause elevated fire conditions Friday and Saturday,” Parveen added.

Parveen said temps at the coast will be in the mid-80s through the mini warm-up (beach weather, yes). Inland communities could get close to 90 degrees.

By Sunday, the weather across San Diego County will be cooler. The top of next week looks cool, too.

