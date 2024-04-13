San Diego Wave FC gets another clean sheet from Sheridan in draw with Louisville

San Diego Wave FC goalie Kailen Sheridan is one of the best netminders on the planet. She showed that again on Saturday night, keeping Racing Louisville off the scoreboard for another another clean sheet.

Alas, the Wave couldn't find a goal either in a scoreless draw in Kentucky, which should not be surprising. Louisville has played four matches, scored four total goals, allowed four total goals, and finished with four ties. It's kind of their thing.

San Diego's best scoring chance may have come in the 9th minute. Jaedyn Shaw made a great touch pass to Sofia Jakobsson but her shot was stopped at point blank range by Louisville keeper Katie Lund. The Wave, who were playing without Alex Morgan in the lineup, got off just 14 shots and only two of them were on goal.

It looked for a moment like Racing had a lead when, in the 71st minute, Taylor Flint headed a corner kick over Sheridan and in. But, the goal was disallowed when Kayla Fischer was caught offside.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

There was one very fun part of the match for Wave FC. Defender Kennedy Wesley and midfielder Kimmi Ascanio both made their National Women's Soccer League debuts. Wesley was the Wave's 1st round draft pick this year out of Stanford while Ascanio is just 16 years old. She was signed through the league's Under-18 entry mechanism.

The Wave are back on the road Friday when they go to Florida to face the Orlando Pride.