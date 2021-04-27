San Diego Unified School District

San Diego Unified Plans to ‘Level Up' By Offering a Summer of In-Person Classes

A summer-school program will help students recover from the academic and emotional losses experienced during the pandemic

By Rory Devine

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students and parents have been through a lot during the pandemic, but how can you make up for the losses, academically and emotionally?  

The San Diego Unified School District and the San Diego Foundation are partnering up to help students recover, through its summer school program called Level Up San Diego: A Summer of Learning and Joy.

“We're doing a dramatically expanded summer program that we think is going to be very engaging for a lot of families,” said district board president Richard Barrera. “I think it's going to give an opportunity … for families to have their students start to transition back to being in-person school.”

In the mornings, students can go to their neighborhood schools with their teachers and have in-person instruction. In the afternoons, they will be able to choose from several enrichment programs, including performing and musical arts, outdoor experiences, sports, STEM and STEM-related activities. It is free to students who are enrolled in the district for the next school year.

According to a district news release, “Next month, after nonprofit programs have been vetted and selected, parents will be able to enroll their children in the afternoon enrichment programs as well as in-person instruction." The website  www.LevelUpSanDiego.org includes a list of enrichment programs that parents may be interested in for their children.

