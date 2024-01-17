San Diego Unified amends COVID rules for students, staff who are asymptomatic

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued updated COVID-19 guidance on Tuesday, Jan. 9. It includes changes to what is considered an outbreak, who is considered a close contact and how long people should isolate after a positive test result.

“It’s been a long time coming and we’ve seen this evolve,” Dr. William Tseng with Southern California Kaiser Permanente said. “We have to follow the science and see what’s happening with the virus to make sure that we don’t just have strict guidelines without looking at the data.”

As a result of the new guidance, the San Diego Unified School District amended its districtwide COVID policies to align with CDPH. One of the most notable changes — both at the district and statewide — is that if you test positive but are asymptomatic, you do not need to be isolated. Similarly, if you test positive but have symptoms, you must isolate until you have not had a fever for 24 hours and/or are improving, which significantly shortens the previously suggested timeline for COVID-positive cases.

“Instead of the usual five days it used to be where you isolate, now it’s just down to 24 hours,” Dr. Tseng said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

However, in both scenarios, meaning if someone tests positive for COVID and either does or does not have symptoms, CDPH suggests wearing a mask for 10 days and avoiding those who are considered high-risk.

In a statement sent to NBC 7, the district said, “San Diego Unified School District’s COVID-19 policy is aligned with the updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health. Students and staff who test positive and are asymptomatic may remain in school or at work. Students and staff who test positive and are experiencing symptoms may return to work or school when they start to feel better, their symptoms are mild and improving, and they have not had a fever for 24 hours without fever reducing medications. There is no longer a '5-day' rule to stay home following a COVID-19 positive test if the individual is asymptomatic or feeling better.”

They also added, “masking recommendations after testing positive have not changed. Students who test positive are still encouraged to wear a mask when around others indoors for 10 days from when they tested positive or until they have two negative tests taken one day apart. Staff members who test positive must continue to wear a mask through day 10 per CalOSHA guidelines.”

Dr. Tseng told NBC 7 he feels this change from CDPH is following the insight we are getting from the latest science when it comes to COVID-19 cases. He said, “in terms of the viruses, viruses are not static. They evolve and so we need to evolve with it.”

Dr. Tseng also mentioned these recommendations do not apply to medical professionals working in healthcare settings. For the full, updated guidance from CDPH, click here.