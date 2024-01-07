San Diego travelers react to disruptions after grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

The fallout continues a day after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners — a decision made after part of an Alaska Airlines aircraft blew out mid-flight on Friday.

Some airlines are canceling flights, causing a ripple effect of delays and cancelations.

“We are very very fortunate here that this didn’t end up in something more tragic,” National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy said during a press conference.

The NTSB opened an investigation into what happened.

Jeff Guzzetti, an aviation analyst with NBC News and former NTSB investigator, says there are a lot of unanswered questions about the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident, during which a panel blew off mid-flight, and that the investigation will be extensive.

“This is a very new airplane. It was just delivered to Alaska Airlines about two months ago off the factory floor from Boeing with less than 150 flights on it,” Guzzetti said. “To me, what that tells me is that there potentially could be a manufacturing issue here.”

Stringent checks will be put in place to test 737 Max 9s.

“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes before they can return to flight,” the FAA said in a statement posted online.

These checks are impacting flight schedules for some travelers, including those in San Diego.

“It added a whole fiasco of stuff we had to do," Derik Thoma said. "We had to reschedule our flight. That added a layover, which added an extra night we had to stay. It added a lot to our trip already, and we were looking forward to coming home."

Now, safety is top of mind for Thoma and other passengers.

"Last night, we were looking up the plane we were flying on today, seeing if there were any issues with this plane," Thoma said. "It just kind of made us rethink twice about the plane that we were flying on and if are any potential issues with that plane."

Guzzetti said NTSB investigations typically take approximately a year to complete, but we could have some preliminary answers sooner.

NBC 7's Dana Williams shows us the impact of the mid-air Alaska Airlines incident on Jan. 6, 2024.