Residents report strong fire-like smell across San Diego

Residents across San Diego on Tuesday were reporting a strong chemical-like smell in their neighborhoods.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was responding to at least one report of an odorous smell in the Serra Mesa area. No other information was immediately known. NBC 7 was reaching out for further details.

Users of neighborhood sharing apps like Nextdoor and Ring, as well as NBC 7 employees across the county, reported the smell in San Carlos, College Area, Del Cerro, North Park and Mission Valley. Some reported the smell near Downtown, National City, as far east as Lakeside and as far south as San Ysidro.

Some said it smelled like chemicals, burning rubber or melted plastic.

San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said a similar incident occurred a few months ago and they could not determine the source of the smell.

This is a developing story. Information may change as details become available.