Multiple people shot in Spring Valley backyard: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Authorities are investigating a report of a shooting that injured multiple people Saturday night in a backyard in Spring Valley.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Ildica Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Five people were taken to the hospital, but the sheriff's department did not confirm how many of them were gunshot victims.

A suspect has not been taken into custody, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated with the latest information.