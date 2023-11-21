San Diego Sheriff's Department unveils new helicopters

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is adding two new helicopters to its ASTREA (Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies) fleet. One is a patrol helicopter, to help locate suspects on the run and missing people. The other is an advanced firefighting chopper.

“It’s super important that we have the best technology to arm our heroes locally here who are fighting on the frontlines of these fires,” said Joel Anderson, the San Diego County Supervisor for District 2.

The firefighting helicopter cost $15.7 million, which came from the department's budget and Preposition 162 funds, which puts tax revenue towards public safety. The patrol chopper cost $5.5 million, from the Sheriff's Department general fund.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez said the older choppers were built in the 1960s, and finding replacement parts has become increasingly difficult, and expensive. The need for air resources to fight fires, meanwhile, is as pressing as ever.

Crest resident Kathy Hollinger said images of the Cedar Fire are seared into her memory 20 years later. She is grateful for anything that can help elevate efforts to fight future fires.

"Any new resources would be wonderful and helpful and graciously appreciated for the whole community,” said Hollinger. “I love this community. I love living here. It’s beautiful and it’s close knit people.”