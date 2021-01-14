San Diego Sheriff's Department Searching for Man Last Seen at Sycuan Casino

Detectives from the Santee Sheriff's Station are searching for a 30-year-old man who has been missing since Dec.10, 2020.

Matthew William Patton took a rideshare to Viejas Casino in Alpine and met up with an old friend. The two ended up at Sycuan Casino in El Cajon where they gambled and parted ways. Patton stayed at the casino and continued to gamble. He was last seen just before 7 p.m. leaving the casino and walking toward Dehesa Road, detectives said.

#MissingPerson Have you seen 30-year-old Matthew Patton? He was last seen on December 10, 2020 at Sycuan Casino in El Cajon. Read more here: https://t.co/j48gZ0k7KM. If you have any information on Patton's whereabouts, call @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. @SDSOSantee @SDSOLakeside pic.twitter.com/cH0sFesgjW — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 14, 2021

Patton was last seen wearing a white hoodie with "Nike" on the forearms and dark jeans. Patton was also unshaven with a short beard. He is described to have green eyes and brown hair, weighs 250 pounds, and is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Detectives are asking if anyone has seen Patton or has any information about his whereabouts to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.