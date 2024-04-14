City confirms 4 deaths at San Diego's safe sleeping sites

Four people have died at San Diego's safe sleeping sites, the city confirmed to NBC 7.

The deaths happened as the city is expanding multiple housing options for people experiencing homelessness.

“The safety and wellbeing of residents at the City’s Safe Sleeping sites is the program’s number one priority. Contracted staff members are always working to balance respect for an individual's privacy with the need to ensure their safety and wellbeing," city spokesperson Matt Hoffman said in a statement, in part. "Regular wellness checks are conducted, and, out of an abundance of caution, staff have implemented more thorough procedures to verify a person’s status during a wellness check."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The causes of death for the four individuals remain unknown to NBC 7, but city staff mentioned their code of conduct for residents of their safe sleeping sites.

“When people enter the Safe Sleeping Program, they sign a code of conduct which stipulates drug/alcohol use and possession onsite is not permitted,” Hoffman said.

Dreams For Change operates many of the city's safe sleeping sites.

“As you know, the death of a single unhoused person is a tragic loss. While we understand that this is a reality all service providers experience, our focus remains on doing everything we can to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of our participants,” the organization said in a statement, in part, to NBC 7.

City staff continue to stress the importance of the services they provide for residents of their safe sleeping sites and that safe sleeping sites are one of many good options to help people experiencing homelessness.

“The Safe Sleeping sites are a lifeline to approximately 500 people coming out of the crisis-care cycle, where residents are able to get stabilized and on a path toward housing. Meals, restrooms, showers, some laundry facilities, shuttle transportation and basic medical care are some of the program’s amenities," Hoffman said.

It’s been a week since San Diego’s new “safe sleeping sites” have opened for unsheltered residents and NBC 7’s Nicole Gomez is taking a look at how it’s been going so far.