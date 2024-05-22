‘It's never too late': Adult San Diegans earn their high school diploma

It was a traditional ceremony at the San Diego Central Library for some untraditional graduates.

"It’s never too late to follow your goals, and you’re an inspiration to all of us," one of the speakers during the ceremony said.

Lashunda Burnett is one of those lights of inspiration. She's a 46-year-old mother of seven kids and found encouragement to return to school, thanks to her daughter.

“I was crying. I was happy she was graduating, but to know I never graduated, it was a mixed feeling. That’s when I decided right there, I was going to get my high school diploma," Burnett said.

Burnett enrolled in the San Diego Public Library's "Adult High School Diploma Program." Established in 2015, the free, online program allows graduates to complete their high school coursework. It takes anywhere from 18 to 24 months to complete.

Students in the program can also earn a certificate in one of 10 high-demand career fields.

"They can show their kids, 'Not only do I have a diploma, but I have the determination and perseverance and gut to do what it takes for my dreams,'" Kristina Garcia, who heads the Adult High School Diploma Program, said.

During Burnett's commencement speech, she talked about the challenges of online classes while still working and being a full-time mom, as well as the cheerleaders who inspired her.

“My kids were there to cheer me on," she said. "They'd make sure. They'd say, 'Hey, let's do a lesson here.' Let’s do a lesson there.'"

Burnett's high school success is now feeding her need for more knowledge.

"It's never too late because I still have aspirations to become an attorney. I'm 46 years old and I'm not stopping here," she said.