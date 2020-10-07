Allied Gardens

San Diego Police Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

The 12-year-old girl was located at a Ross Store and is being reunited with family

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Monica Garske

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon was soon reunited with family after being found at a clothing store, the San Diego Police Department said.

The 12-year-old girl left her residence in the Allied Gardens area at around 3 p.m. but was later located safely at a Ross Clothing Store on Lake Murray Boulevard. She is being reunited with her family.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Allied GardensSan Diego policemissing
