San Diego Police Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon was soon reunited with family after being found at a clothing store, the San Diego Police Department said.

The 12-year-old girl left her residence in the Allied Gardens area at around 3 p.m. but was later located safely at a Ross Clothing Store on Lake Murray Boulevard. She is being reunited with her family.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.