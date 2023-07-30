San Diego police investigating fatal shooting in City Heights

One person was fatally shot in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of City Heights on Sunday evening, prompting homicide investigators onto the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the shooting which occurred around 7:24 p.m. on Wightman Street and Altadena Avenue in the Chollas Creek area, SDPD Watch Commander Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

No other information was immediately available. Keep checking back on this page as NBC 7's digital team is working to update this story with more information as it arrives.