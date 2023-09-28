San Diego

San Diego police investigating 2 downtown hit-and-runs within 15 minutes

At this time, police do not believe the incidents were related

By Danielle Smith

The San Diego Police Department is investigating two hit-and-run accidents that happened within an hour Thursday night.

One pedestrian, possibly riding a bicycle, was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the East Village.

The incident happened on 16th and Commercial streets at 8:09 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was found conscious and breathing before being transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

There was no description provided about the vehicle involved.

Fifteen minutes later, a man on a scooter was struck by a vehicle on Fifth Avenue and Ash Street in the downtown area, Heims said.

The victim was conscious and breathing but sustained head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Local

in-custody deaths 2 hours ago

Chula Vista man dies in San Diego Sheriff's custody

Otay Mesa 4 hours ago

Tips sought in identifying suspects who abducted, shot border crossers in Otay Mesa

The driver who fled the scene was believed to be driving an older model of a light blue or light green Toyota Camry with a cracked windshield from the collision, police said.

The driver could have entered onto Southbound Interstate 5 from the on-ramp at Sixth Avenue.

At this time, police do not believe the incidents were related.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoHit-and-Run
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us