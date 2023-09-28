San Diego police investigating 2 downtown hit-and-runs within 15 minutes

The San Diego Police Department is investigating two hit-and-run accidents that happened within an hour Thursday night.

One pedestrian, possibly riding a bicycle, was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the East Village.

The incident happened on 16th and Commercial streets at 8:09 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was found conscious and breathing before being transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

There was no description provided about the vehicle involved.

Fifteen minutes later, a man on a scooter was struck by a vehicle on Fifth Avenue and Ash Street in the downtown area, Heims said.

The victim was conscious and breathing but sustained head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver who fled the scene was believed to be driving an older model of a light blue or light green Toyota Camry with a cracked windshield from the collision, police said.

The driver could have entered onto Southbound Interstate 5 from the on-ramp at Sixth Avenue.

At this time, police do not believe the incidents were related.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.