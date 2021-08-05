San Diego

San Diego Passport Agency to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

Applicants whose appointments are impacted by the closure will be contacted by phone and rescheduled for a later date

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The San Diego Passport Agency will be temporarily closed starting Thursday due to multiple COVID-19 cases among staff, a State Department official told NBC 7.

Applicants whose appointments are impacted by the closure will be contacted by phone and rescheduled for a later date. The agency will reopen for scheduled appointments on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

"We are working hard to determine the best way to serve these customers given this temporary closure. We continue to adapt to the COVID-19 situation while we work to meet the demand for passport services," a state department official said in a statement.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to apply well in advance of any anticipated travel as it can take up to 12 to 18 weeks to receive a new or renewal passport. The state department said they have ramped up efforts to reduce wait times and most applicants are receiving their passports sooner.

AAA recommends anyone planning or hoping to travel out of the United States this year or next to start the passport process at least 6 months or longer before you depart for your trip.

Wait for U.S. Passport Exceeds 3 Months: State Department

For more details on passport operations, visit the U.S. Department of State's website.

