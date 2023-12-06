San Diego Padres trade Juan Soto to the New York Yankees

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto has been traded to the New York Yankees, the Padres confirmed Wednesday night.

The Padres are getting back right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe and catcher Kyle Higashioka in exchange for Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham, according to a news released published by the Padres.

The trade still leaves the Padres' everyday lineup with three of the biggest names in baseball: Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, but removes a generational talent from the San Diego lineup.

Part of the genesis for trading one of Major League Baseball's best players is financial reasons. The Padres, with a payroll around $250 million, are believed to be trimming payroll for the coming season. Some reports have pegged the number at around a $50 million deduction in team payroll.

According to The Athletic, the Padres took out a $50-million loan in September to cover "obligations, including player payroll."

The 25-year-old Soto, entering the final year of his contract, is due to make $33 million this coming season, then command a multi-year, free-agent contract worth around $400 million for the following seasons.

Another reason for a Soto trade is to bolster and replenish the Padres' pitching staff, everyday lineup and farm system.

Soto was acquired by the Padres on August 2nd, 2021 with the expectation that he'd help the Padres win their first World Series.

That didn't happen with the Padres advancing the 2023 National League Championship Series, before losing to Philadelphia, then missing the playoffs entirely in 2023.

After struggling with San Diego in his initial half-season, Soto was one of MLB's best hitters in 2023. Soto played in all 162 games with a .275 batting average, 35 home runs, 109 RBI and an MLB-leading 132 walks.

