San Diego Nonprofit Continues Helping Migrants as End to Title 42 Looms

Border Kindness aims to make migrants' journey to the U.S.–Mexico border a safer trip.

The nonprofit offers supplies and services.

“Right now, since it’s winter season in the mountains and deserts we leave food, water, beanies, gloves bags, sweaters, socks, shoes and backpacks, whatever we can provide that will help as much as possible to make the journey safer,” Border Kindness Water Drop Co-Director, James Cordero said.

The organization estimates that they have helped thousands of people.

People opposed to the influx of migrants point to the increase of undocumented people attempting border crossings in 2022.

Border crossings which include undocumented migrants who present themselves at legal ports of entry hit a record monthly high of 256,000 in December 2022.

That number has declined significantly.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, they had encounters with approximately 130,000 undocumented migrants crossing the border between legal ports of entry in January.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the decline is because of new Biden Administration policies that opened legal pathways for some migrants to apply for asylum while also blocking more migrants from entering at the border under Title 42 COVID restrictions.

Cordero stressed the importance of remembering why people make the journey to the border.

“It’s hard to speak firsthand on someone’s journey or someone’s reasons for crossing. There’s so many reasons why people cross but the most is for a change in life, a positive change and as there are issues around the world popping up daily, there are just so many reasons why people would come,” Cordero said.

Title 42 has blocked more than 2 million border crossings and is likely to end in May, barring a successful court challenge.

“With Title 42 coming to an end soon I don’t know but we will be prepared. We will be ready, we will continue our work that we are doing out there on a weekly basis,” Cordero said.