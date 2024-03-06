San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria bound for November runoff in reelection bid

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria held a 26-point lead Wednesday over his closest challenger and was bound for a November runoff in his reelection bid.

The mayor squared off against four challengers in Tuesday's election, and the top two finishers in the race will go head-to-head in November.

According to returns tallied as of Wednesday, Gloria had 50.9% of the vote, followed by 24.3% for San Diego police officer Larry Turner and 14.1% for Geneviéve Jones-Wright, an attorney/professor/nonprofit executive.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Gloria was initially elected in 2020, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.

His term has been a challenging one, as San Diego faced a slew of problems, including increasing homelessness and housing costs, the rising threat of fentanyl and most recently, questions about the city's infrastructure following the Jan. 22 storms.

"(Gloria) is committed to tackling San Diego's most pressing issues -- public safety, homelessness, housing and infrastructure," according to his campaign website. "Over the past three years, his administration has successfully placed more than 3,600 people experiencing homelessness into permanent housing and more than doubled shelter options. From new fire stations to improved libraries and repaired sidewalks, the evidence of (Gloria's) commitment to the people of San Diego can be found right in your own neighborhood."

He served two terms on the San Diego City Council and was elected City Council president in 2012. Gloria took over as interim mayor upon the resignation of Bob Filner, then served in the Assembly from 2016-2020.

Turner, meanwhile, decried what he calls Gloria's lack of results.

"This crisis will be handled in the first 180 days of my tenure," he said about the homelessness issue. "I will immediately direct the building of 5,000 shelter beds with true resources that address mental health and addiction. I will identify those on the verge of homelessness and provide help. I will empower police to end the violent criminal element that hides amongst the homeless.

"The only thing stopping us from solving this crisis is the lack of will and courage," he said. "No more half measures."

Turner has also put an emphasis on improving infrastructure, using the San Diego Convention Center year-round as an economic engine, keeping small businesses in San Diego, focusing less on bike lanes in transit, an expedited route for undocumented people to become Americans and increased police recruitment and presence.

Turner's candidacy has been challenged in a lawsuit contending he was not a resident or registered voter in the city of San Diego 30 days prior to filing his nomination papers, as required. The lawsuit alleges that Turner was primarily living in El Cajon during that period.

Turner has denied the allegations. A statement from his campaign states that he lived in Bonsall in parts of 2016 and 2017, and between 2020 and early 2023 his family stayed in Alpine, but he otherwise has lived in San Diego. Turner said that during the period in question he was living in East Village, but has since moved to Ocean Beach.

A judge has ruled the suit will not move forward unless Turner is one of the top-two vote getters.

In the hypothetical event of Turner receiving the most or second-most votes in the primary election and subsequently being disqualified, the third- place vote-getter would receive his spot on the November ballot.

Another court hearing is set in the case for March 29.

Jones-Wright is an adjunct professor, was a member of the San Diego Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention and serves as the founding executive director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance.

"San Diego deserves a mayor who will lead our city with vision and a plan to tackle our most pressing issues," her campaign website reads. "As mayor, I will lead a city that works for everyone by creating pathways for opportunities for all San Diegans."

Her priorities include building "pathways to housing and homeownership for all San Diegans," making all neighborhoods clean and safe and increasing transparency at City Hall.

Jane Glasson, a special education assistant, says her campaign is focused on supporting homeowners and renters. She had received 6.8% of the vote on Election Night.

Also seeking the office is Dan Smiechowski, a real estate professional and frequent commenter at City Council meetings. He currently holds 3.9% of the vote.

There are an estimated 275,000 outstanding ballots left to be counted and the next update is expected after 5 p.m. Thursday.

☑ FULL LIST OF ELECTION RESULTS HERE