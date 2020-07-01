What's New at the Airport? SAN Rolls Out New COVID-19 Health, Safety Rules

The next time you visit the San Diego International Airport, things will look a bit different. The airport, like others around the world, has made some adjustments to its health and safety measures as the pandemic continues.

As states ease restrictions and non-essential travel resumes, here are some of the new things travelers will see at the terminals at Lindbergh Field these days:

Plexiglass sneeze guards in certain public spaces.

Floor decals and seat separation signage to queue the 6-foot social distancing consideration.

Increased signage throughout the terminals that serve as a reminder to practice preventive health measures.

Per the California Department of Public Health, facial coverings are required for all passengers, visitors, tenants, contractors, and employees while on airport property, excluding those with a medical or mental health condition, or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

Continued increased cleaning of high touchpoints.

PA announcements throughout the terminals that remind everyone of the facial covering and social distancing requirements.

Per San Diego County Health, employees are required to do a personal health screening and cannot come to work if they have any of the listed CDC COVID-19 symptoms.

VIDEO: Traveling with food? Try placing your food items into a plastic bags and then placing that bag into the bin. This practice will help you get through security faster. https://t.co/X8h3Lmnxpz — TSA (@TSA) June 25, 2020

“The health and safety of all who work and travel through San Diego International Airport is our top priority,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President, and CEO. “It is in accordance with the recommendations of the CDC and San Diego County Health that we’ve implemented these various modifications and protocols."

Also, if you are traveling through an airport, the Transportation Security Administration said it is now allowing each passenger to bring one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags until further notice. But containers larger than 3.4 ounces of liquids will need to be screened separately, the TSA said.

#Handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. Travelers are encouraged to wash their hands for 20+ seconds before and after the security screening process. Plus, you can bring bars and sheets of soap in your carry-on! pic.twitter.com/2KDRFtDRiV — TSA (@TSA) July 1, 2020

For more information about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, visit the San Diego International Airport's website.