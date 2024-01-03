San Diego Humane Society works to reunite 100+ pets taken in after New Year's

The San Diego Humane Society said Wednesday that 101 pets have been taken in since New Year's Eve, yet few have been claimed by their owners.

Out of the 101 animals — including 68 dogs and 30 cats — that are currently in the society's care, only 15 have been claimed following last weekend's New Year's celebrations.

Many pets are frightened by fireworks after holiday celebrations and run away.

The Humane Society says it is waiving fees to reclaim lost pets through this Sunday, Jan. 7. Other applicable licensing fees will still apply.

Anyone who has lost a pet was encouraged to visit the humane society's page or text LOST to 858-SAN-LOST to see if their animal was among the pets taken in this weekend.