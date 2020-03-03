Building Electrical Malfunction Closes Polling Site in Bay Terraces

Voters were redirected after an electrical malfunction caused some sort of fire at a polling site in Bay Terraces on Tuesday afternoon, San Diego County Registrar Michael Vu confirmed.

The extent of the fire was not clear, but officials closed the polling site at Hillsborough Recreation Center located at 1208 Manzana Way, just west of Sweetwater Reservoir.

Officials redirected voters to a nearby polling site at Boone Elementary School located at 7330 Brookhaven Rd -- just over a mile drive from the original polling site.

A light ballast shorted or was not functioning properly, said Monica Muñoz, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson. Maintenance crews from the Parks and Recreation Department will handle the situation.

No injuries were reported, Muñoz said.