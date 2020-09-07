How to Help Victims of San Diego's Valley Fire

With many San Diego County residents forced to flee their homes due to the fast-moving Valley Fire, which has burned more than 17,000 acres in East County since Sept. 5, many are wondering what they can do to help the victims.

The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund

The fund was activated Monday by administrators at the San Diego Foundation and will be used to solicit and distribute charitable donations for victims of the fire, which as of Monday had affected the communities of Japatul Valley, Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley and Deer Horn Valley southeast of Alpine in San Diego County.

The disaster fund was established in 2003 to prepare for regional crises and provide relief to those affected by large-scale disasters. It has collected and handed out more than $13 million in the past to victims of San Diego wildfires in 2003, 2007 and 2017.

"[The] San Diego Foundation is collaborating with local officials and emergency response organizations working to help in the recovery of impacted San Diegans and their families," said San Diego Foundation president and CEO Mark Stuart. "These are the moments when San Diegans show their resilience and generosity."

Interested in making a contribution to the San Diego Disaster Fund? Click here.

As of Monday morning, the Valley Fire was only 1% contained, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

The American Red Cross of the Southern California Region

The Red Cross is helping to lend a hand to the displaced, of course, as they do after any major incident. During the Valley Fire, they have been operating a pair of temporary evacuation sites, which are located at Steele Canyon High School, in Spring Valley, and MacQueen Middle School in Alpine.

Volunteer Red Cross workers at the schools have been providing food, drinks and other supplies to shelter visitors, and have also provided hotel rooms to 219 members of 73 families affected by the Valley Fire.

"Those impacted by the Valley Fire can mark themselves 'safe' or search for friends and family at SafeAndWell.org, a Red Cross website and free tool that helps reunite loved ones during disasters," the Red Cross said in an email sent to NBC 7 on Monday night.

Those in a position to help financially can contact the Red Cross by phone at 800-Red-Cross or make a donation here. People interested in volunteering can get in touch with the Red Cross here.

The Children's Nature Retreat in Alpine had to be evacuated over the weekend due to the fast-moving Valley Fire.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services

Animal Services is helping care for small animals at the Bonita Animal Shelter during the Valley Fire, according to county officials. Compassionate pet lovers who want to help can contact the department of animal services here to volunteer.

The county also administrates the Spirit Medical Fund so "animals in need of expensive treatment could be helped." Tax-deductible donations can be sent by check to the Department of Animal Services at 5821 Sweetwater Rd. Bonita, CA 91902. Please write "Donation for Spirit Fund” in the memo field of the check. Would you rather donate pet supplies? Go here for details on how to make a donation.

