Wintry Weather Makes Its Way to San Diego

December wintry weather photos across San Diego County. And even a snowman or two. 30 photos 1/30 NBC 7 The small mountain town of Julian got eight inches of snow thanks to a winter storm on Dec. 26, 2019. 2/30 NBC 7 Stores were prepared for what was expected to be a rush of snow-seekers on the last weekend of 2019. (Dec. 27, 2019). 3/30 NBC 7 4/30 Ray Callahan Ray Callahan shared this photo with NBC 7 of a snow-topped Mount Palomar from his room at the Harrah's Resort in Valley Center. The mountain received about 10 inches of snow from a post-Christmas storm on Dec. 26, 2019, according to the National Weather Service. 5/30 Elizabeth Snider-Rodriguez 6/30 A power outage was caused when a large tree fell onto powerlines and at least two vehicles in a neighborhood at 30th Street and D Avenue in National City. 7/30 Some snow in Mount Laguna 8/30 SkyRanger 7 A FedEx driver became stuck after trying to get through a flooded street in the Tijuana River Valley 9/30 NBC 7 A semi-truck spun out on I-5, causing the truck to jackknife and fuel to spill on the roadway. 10/30 NBC 7 A power outage was caused when a large tree fell onto powerlines and at least two vehicles in a neighborhood in National City 11/30 12/30 NBC 7 What is known as “Country Club Dip” to locals often floods during heavy rain. Despite road closed signs, several cars were spotted driving through the flooded road on Monday, Dec. 23. 13/30 NBC 7 One person had to be rescued after their car was stuck in 3 feet of water on Hollister Street and Monument Road. The vehicle stuck is the one on the bottom right. The car on the bottom left tried to brave the water but later made a U-turn. 14/30 Angie Stuart One viewer shared this photo of some strange cloud formations from Tuesday evening, right before Wednesday's storm, seen from a home in the Jamul foothills. 15/30 NBC 7 This is the flooding along a street at Escondido Creek that has to close. Some residents say those who live on the other side of the bridge are trapped at home until the road reopens. 16/30 NBC 7 More flooding along the intersection between Carmel Mountain Road and Sorrento Valley Road. 17/30 NBC 7 The intersection between Carmel Mountain Road and Sorrento Valley Road floods every time it rains heavily. 18/30 Chris Chris was able to take this picture of a tree that fell on a street in Nimitz Boulevard in Point Loma. 19/30 Valley Center Service Area Mercy Parademics got stuck in the snow in Julian. 20/30 21/30 NBC 7 San Diego Rain in San Marcos on Dec. 4, 2019. 22/30 Monica Garske A fast-moving but powerful storm hit San Diego County on Dec. 4, 2019. This is what it looked like at the NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 studios in Kearny Mesa. 23/30 Angelos Papazis It was a wet morning commute on Dec. 4, 2019, as an atmospheric river dropped rain across San Diego County. 24/30 Alec Basanec Locals visiting Mount Laguna on Dec. 2, 2019, made the most of the freshly-fallen snow by building this cute little snowman. 25/30 Alec Basanec Do you want to build a snowman? That's just what visitors did in Mount Laguna in San Diego's East County on Dec. 2, 2019. 26/30 UC San Diego/HPWREN A little bit of snow remained visible in Mount Laguna East on Dec. 4, 2019, as another storm trickled in. 27/30 Chris Anderson NBC 7 viewer Chris Anderson sent us this photo over the weekend of llamas, out for a little stroll, in Julian. Snow fell there over Thanksgiving weekend. 28/30 NBC 7 San Diego Rain in San Marcos on Dec. 4, 2019. 29/30 Angelos Papazis It was a wet morning commute on Dec. 4, 2019, as an atmospheric river dropped rain across San Diego County. 30/30 NBC 7 With the rain this holiday, it flooded the San

More Photo Galleries